WATCH LIVE: Police to give update on Christine Wood’s homicide at 11 a.m. CT.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are set to release more details on the homicide of Christine Wood Monday morning.

Court documents show Brett Overby, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Christine Wood. Documents also allege Wood was killed on or around Aug. 20, 2017, – the day after she went missing.

On Aug. 19, Christine Wood, 21, went missing after a visit to Winnipeg from Oxford House First Nation to accompany a family member to a medical appointment. She never came back to her hotel after going out that evening.

Until the arrest announcement over the weekend, police said there was no indication from officers that Wood’s disappearance had gone from anymore than a missing person’s investigation.

In September the police said there were “multiple sightings of Wood.” They also said she was was facing some “personal challenges” and may be associated with people tied to drug trade.

However according to court documents, Wood was killed around Aug. 20.

Part of Burrows Avenue investigation

Winnipeg police confirmed to Global News that an on-going investigation at a home on the 300 block of Burrows avenue in March was connected to the investigation in to Christine Wood’s disappearance.

According to an online search Overby is connected to the home on Burrows avenue that was being investigated in March.

Global News spoke to Christine Woods’ mother, who said she was hurting too much to speak any further.

