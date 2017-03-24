Winnipeg police presence remains for third day on Burrows Avenue

WINNIPEG — For the third day, Winnipeg police and the Identification Unit were parked outside a home on the 300 block of Burrows avenue.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police were seen going in and out of the home, and again two days later, on Friday the same scenario.

People living in the area said they’re frustrated that no one is telling me what is going on inside.

“What’s actually happening, why are they staying at the house? Why are there so many cops around? Pretty much what’s the high security for?” Jasmine, a resident in the area asked.

She said it’s worrying to see so many officers on scene but no answers as to what’s going on.

READ MORE: Police identification unit on scene for second day at North End home

Winnipeg police said they weren’t able to comment on the situation but did say there should be no concern for the safety of the neighbourhood.

“I can assure you if there were concerns from the neighbourhood stand point our office would set up a perimeter, we would tell people what concerns there are,” Constable Rob Carver said.

Residents said that answer isn’t what they were looking for and they’re hoping to find out more from officers soon.