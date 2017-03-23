Police identification unit on scene for second day at North End home

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police offices have been going in and out of a home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue for more than 24 hours.

Officers, including members of the identification unit, first arrived on scene Wednesday.

A police spokesperson tells Global News officers are expected to be “there for a while” and there are no safety concerns for people in the neighbourhood.

The spokesperson refused to say what other units are investigating, why officers were called to the home or if the investigation is historical in nature.