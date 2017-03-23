Crime
March 23, 2017 1:58 pm

Police identification unit on scene for second day at North End home

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police officers are on scene at a home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue.

Randall Paull / Global News
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police offices have been going in and out of a home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue for more than 24 hours.

Officers, including members of the identification unit, first arrived on scene Wednesday.

Police tape surrounds a home on Burrows Avenue.

Randall Paull / Global News

A police spokesperson tells Global News officers are expected to be “there for a while” and there are no safety concerns for people in the neighbourhood.

The spokesperson refused to say what other units are investigating, why officers were called to the home or if the investigation is historical in nature.
Burrows Avenue
Identification Unit
North End
Winnipeg police

