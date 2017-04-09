Calgary police officer injured after high-speed chase ends at airport

A police officer was injured after a high-speed chase lasting several hours, which began with a stolen truck that police were following near the Calgary International Airport just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they received a call about a stolen vehicle near the airport. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver drove the stolen vehicle into an airport parkade and caused property damage.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle, stole a YYC transport truck and continued to drive around the airport.

Then the suspect jumped inside a third vehicle and crashed into a police car, injuring an officer.

Police said multiple stolen vehicles were involved.

As of Sunday night, police said one suspect was in custody and they were still searching for four more suspects in connection to the pursuit.

No further details about the suspects have been released.