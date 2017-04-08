Teen shot during Saskatoon attempted robbery

A teen is in serious but stable condition after a shooting during an attempted robbery in Saskatoon.

The 16-year-old teen told police officers that he was walking in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue W South on Friday at around 1:30 a.m. CT when he was approached by an unknown man.

He said the man attempted to rob him and when he refused to turn over anything, the man pulled out a gun, shot him and then fled.

The teen made his way to a home in the 400-block of Avenue W South and police were called.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment.

Police officials said they have limited information about the shooter but he is described as being between six-foot and six-foot two with a skinny build. He was wearing black pants and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.