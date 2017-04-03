Man with apparent gunshot wound taken to Saskatoon hospital
Police say a man suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Monday.
At around 4:20 a.m. CT, officers were called to the 300-block of Ave T South.
MD Ambulance transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police officials said two persons of interest are in custody. No charges have been laid.
Detectives with the targeted enforcement unit are investigating the shooting.
