April 3, 2017 8:02 am
Updated: April 3, 2017 8:04 am

Man with apparent gunshot wound taken to Saskatoon hospital

Saskatoon police say a man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot early Monday morning.

Police say a man suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Monday.

At around 4:20 a.m. CT, officers were called to the 300-block of Ave T South.

MD Ambulance transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officials said two persons of interest are in custody. No charges have been laid.

Detectives with the targeted enforcement unit are investigating the shooting.

