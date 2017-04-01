Saskatoon police on lookout for teen after meth, firearms found in vehicle

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say a vehicle they found containing methamphetamine and firearms is believed to be gang-related.

Early Saturday morning, officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the 800-block of Avenue C North. It briefly evaded police, came to a stop and then two males abandoned the vehicle.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested. Drugs, firearms and ammunition found in the vehicle were seized.

Officials said a police dog led them in a high-risk search to a nearby residence and a second person was detained for investigative purposes.

The 24-year-old woman is facing Criminal Code offences that include possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana, failure to stop for police and firearms-related charges.

A 17-year-old boy has been identified and warrants are being requested.

A third suspect is being investigated with the help of the SPS guns and gangs unit. Police officials said further charges are likely to follow.