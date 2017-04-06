80 km/h winds expected in Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound

Just as Metro Vancouver has set the record for the gloomiest March since record keeping began, strong winds are expected to hit the area on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, saying gusty southeasterly winds are expected on the South Coast.

A strong low-pressure system will pass to the west of Vancouver Island during the day on Friday, bringing strong winds to much of the South Coast.

Wind gusts have the potential to exceed 80 km/h at times and are forecast to rise over West Vancouver Island, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands late Friday morning and then spread to the remainder of the inner South Coast through the afternoon.

Winds are likely to remain quite strong through Friday evening.

A wind warning has also been issued for Howe Sound.