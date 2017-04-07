Traffic
BC Ferries cancels all sailings between Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island due to weather

BC Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island until further notice due to strong winds.

This includes sailings from both Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals in Metro Vancouver and Swart Bay, Duke Point and Departure Bay on Vancouver Island. Sailings to and from the Southern Gulf Islands and Langdale are also cancelled.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says southeast winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h over exposed areas of Vancouver Island this afternoon and evening. In Metro Vancouver, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h will be common by mid-afternoon, with potentially higher gusts to 80 km/h nearest to the Strait of Georgia. Rain will accompany the strong winds into the evening.

Delta Port is also closed due to high winds.

More to come…

