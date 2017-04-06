everett botwright
April 6, 2017 10:40 am

B.C. boy picks newest Kraft Dinner Mac n’ Cheese shape

By Online News Producer  Global News

Minions.

Handout
Nanaimo’s ‘Kraft Dinner kid’ has people talking again as he’s now made his pick for the company’s newest special-edition Mac n’ Cheese shape.

Everett Botwright rocketed to online fame earlier this year when his love of Star Wars Kraft Dinner went viral. The seven-year-old has autism and would only eat that particular shape of the popular meal.

Members of the public, along with William Shatner and Kraft, rallied to get Botwright hundreds of boxes.

But his newest pick is a departure from the Star Wars franchise; he’s chosen the Minions for the new shape.

 

Global News