B.C. boy with autism who loves ‘Star Wars’ Kraft Dinner will help develop new shape

The Star Wars Kraft Dinner boxes keep coming for a Nanaimo boy who won’t eat anything else.

This time Kraft, the company that makes the product, has made a delivery. And they’ve extended an unique offer to the young boy.

Reed Botwright put out a call on social media last week asking for help tracking down more boxes of the limited edition macaroni and cheese because his six-year-old son Everett is on the autism spectrum and won’t eat many foods.

But he loves Star Wars Kraft Dinner.

Members of the public have also stepped up and sent hundreds of boxes to Everett and now Kraft has too.

“Today we brought with us 12 cases, in addition to some other shapes – sea creatures and alphabets,” said Jeff Chiang with Kraft Foods. “I’m happy to say Everett has agreed to work with us in the coming months to develop the next KD original shape.”