NHL won’t participate in 2018 Olympics; League says matter ‘officially closed’

NEW YORK – For the first time since 1994, NHL players will not attend the Winter Olympics .

The league has released a statement saying it “considers the matter officially closed.”

Negotiations between the league, the NHL Players’ Association and the International Olympic Committee have stalled in recent months.

In a statement, the NHL says it was open to hearing from the parties involved but that “no meaningful dialogue has materialized.”

The league says it will now proceed with finalizing the schedule for next season.

The NHL Players’ Association didn’t immediately respond to the league’s announcement.

The NHL had been at every Winter Olympics since 1998.