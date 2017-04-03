Players, MPs, fans express disappointment over NHL decision on Twitter

The NHL announced Monday that it will not be sending its players to the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

It will be the first time the NHL has not participated in the Winter Olympics since 1994.

The NHL released a statement which essentially blamed its Players’ Association: “The NHLPA has now publicly confirmed that it has no interest or intention of engaging in any discussion that might make Olympic participation more attractive to the clubs.”

While the NHLPA has yet to respond, one player has already expressed his disappointment with the announcement.

Disappointing news, @NHL won't be part of the Olympics 2018. A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

But most of all, disappointing for all the players that can't be part of the most special adventure in sports.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

Brandon Prust, who spent time with the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadians and Vancouver Canucks among others, called out NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Twitter.

Way to ruin the sport of hockey even more Gary #Olympics — Brandon Prust (@BrandonPrust8) April 3, 2017

1 of the best hockey moments I've ever seen in my life was Canada vs USA gold medal game 2010 .. Crosby ot winner. Thank god I taped it… — Brandon Prust (@BrandonPrust8) April 3, 2017

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, expressed her support for Hockey Canada after the decision was announced.

Disappointing news this afternoon, know that @HockeyCanada has all our support to ensure we defend our gold medals 🥇 in PyeongChang in 2018. https://t.co/QVM62cvMw6 — Carla Qualtrough (@CQualtro) April 3, 2017

Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt posted an angry response to Qualtrough’s tweet.

A tweet!? You deal with this issue with a tweet? This is a defence? https://t.co/2rtS3ck7Al — Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) April 3, 2017

Fans on Twitter overwhelmingly gave the announcement a thumb’s down as well.

NHL: we're not going to the Olympics Alex Ovechkin: pic.twitter.com/hTwf54FGdb — ariana (@ari_raid) April 3, 2017

The NHL will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Remind me again why hockey is the smallest of the four major sports in America? — Kevin (@KMKTNF) April 3, 2017

places the nhl thinks will work: arizona

places the nhl thinks won't work: the Olympics pic.twitter.com/yHbSJwC5EY — angie. (46-18-11) (@ma7k1n) April 3, 2017

One writer did manage to find the positive in Monday’s announcement: