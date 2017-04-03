Woman dragged by car trying to retrieve 5 stolen French Bulldog puppies: Lethbridge police

Police investigating the theft of five French Bulldog puppies from a Lethbridge home on Sunday afternoon said the owner was dragged by a car while trying to get her dogs back.

The owner told police she had placed an ad on Kijiji and was showing the puppies to two people at a home on Trent Road when the dogs were taken.

In a news release, police said the owner had left the room briefly and returned to find the dogs were missing.

“She observed the pair leave in a vehicle and proceeded to follow them in her own vehicle,” police said.

After stopping at the intersection of McMaster Boulevard and Whoop-Up Drive, police said the owner exited her vehicle and tried to open the door of the vehicle she had been following.

“She was subsequently dragged about 30 feet and struck by the vehicle,” police added.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The puppies are three weeks old. Two are blue mantle, one is blue pied, one is blue brindle and one is blue fawn.

Police are searching for a man and woman, both in their mid-20s, in connection with the theft.

The man is described as being approximately 5’7” with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing glasses, a blazer with white writing, a white t-shirt and a baseball hat.

The woman is described as being approximately 5’4” and 200 pounds with blond hair. She was wearing a lot of make-up, spandex pants, a tank top, green jacket and a baseball hat.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model silver Jeep, possibly a 2015 or 2016, with a broken driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or to contact Crime Stoppers.