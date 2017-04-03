Education
April 3, 2017 1:29 pm

Puppies will visit with stressed students at Calgary’s Bow Valley College

By Online Reporter  Global News

Soon-to-be service dogs visit students at Bow Valley College in Calgary on Dec. 6, 2016.

Global News
Students at Bow Valley College are once again being given the opportunity to play with puppies in an effort to help relieve stress ahead of their exams.

The Pacific Assistance Dog Society (PADS) will be visiting Bow Valley College on Tuesday and Wednesday with some four-legged friends.

The puppies are training to become guide dogs for persons with a physical disability, or those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Soon-to-be service dogs visit students at Bow Valley College in Calgary on Dec. 6, 2016.

Global News

In a Monday news release, Bow Valley College said the event is important for the puppies as it “teaches them to focus on their handler’s instructions in the midst of large groups.”

“The puppies also benefit from interacting with all the different kinds of learners in attendance.”

The college said students enjoy visiting with the canine companions as it gives them a break from studying.

“This fun activity helps students to decompress for a while, and then re-focus their energy on their studies.”

Soon-to-be service dogs visit students at Bow Valley College in Calgary on Dec. 6, 2016.

Global News

The event will mark the fifth time for PADS to visit the campus.

