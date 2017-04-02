Four Moose Jaw men facing charges after ATMs stolen from Mosaic Place
Four men are in custody after breaking into Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw.
Police says two ATMs were stolen from the arena at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Moose Jaw RCMP got a report of a suspicious vehicle outside of the city. When they arrived in the area, they found the three men, along with an additional suspect, with two ATMs and large sums of cash in their possession.
Moose Jaw Police took over the investigation. They say it was quickly determined that the ATMs were the ones stolen from Mosaic Place earlier that morning.
All four men were charged with break-and-enter, theft over $5000, and possession of break-and-enter tools.
They are expected to appear in court on Monday.
