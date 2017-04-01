Crime
Saskatchewan RCMP arrest four men after recovering ATMs

FILE: An RCMP cruiser.

Global News
Moose Jaw, Sask., RCMP arrested four men and recovered cash and ATMs this weekend.

At around 8:45 a.m. CT on Saturday, police were called to a complaint of suspicious men near a farm on Highway 363.

The men were located and subsequently arrested for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused were turned over to the Moose Jaw Police Service as they continue their investigation into local burglaries.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

