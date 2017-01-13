Police release surveillance images of suspects stealing ATM in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying the people responsible for a stolen ATM on Christmas Eve in the Lawson Heights SC neighbourhood.

The theft occurred at around 7:40 a.m. CT on Dec. 24, 2016.

Video surveillance captured two men who broke into a sports facility in the 200-block of Primrose Drive. They loaded the ATM into a truck before fleeing the scene.

One of the suspects was carrying a crow bar while the other was pushing a trolley cart. Both were wearing black clothing and had their hoods up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.