Man stabbed, robbed by masked suspects in Saskatoon

Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Shortly after 8 p.m. CT, officers were called to Royal University Hospital where a 20-year-old man had arrived suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds to his head and hand.

The man reported being approached in an alley by three men in the 1400-block of 20th Street West. The suspects demanded his belongings and stabbed him with what police believe was a switchblade knife.

The suspects fled with the victim’s RVCA brand jacket.

One suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s and 125 pounds. He was wearing Adidas sweatpants.

The two other suspects are described as tall and thin. They had neck warmers over their faces and had their hoods up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.