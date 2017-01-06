Saskatoon assault victim shares lesson of personal safety

A 29-year-old man is sharing a message about personal safety after he confronted people breaking into his truck and was then attacked in Saskatoon.

At around 10 p.m. CT on Dec. 30, 2016, Kyle Toms was leaving a friend’s house near 15th Street and Avenue N when he saw a man going through his vehicle.

“I came out of the house as he was walking away, we had a few words, turned out there was more than one guy and both of them had weapons in their hands,” Toms said.

“The one guy punched me in the head a couple times. We got into a bit of a scuffle, got down on the ground and the other guy hit me with a, I think it was a machete, a couple times.”

Toms suffered stab wounds to the back and cuts on the back of his head. He was taken to Royal University Hospital for stitches.

In the end, he says his actions were a mistake and it wasn’t worth it to confront the men.

“Not worth it at all. Your personal safety, when I think about my loved ones … I’ve got a niece, she’s less than a year old, the effect that this has had on my parents, the people who care about me,” Toms said.

“Nothing in [the truck] was worth going through this.

Toms said his vehicle has been broken into numerous times in the past.

“You say to yourself, ‘I would say this to these people or if I ever caught these people this is what I would do,’ … but when it really comes down to it, you really got to protect yourself, nothing you own can’t be replaced,” he said.

“Everybody feels that, you should stand up for your property, you should be able to protect yourself and you should, but is it worth it … you never know who you’re dealing with.”

Saskatoon police are investigating.