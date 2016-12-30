Man suffers head, back wounds in Saskatoon knife attack

A man is recovering from stab wounds after he was assaulted in Saskatoon by two people armed with a knife who were in his vehicle.

It happened Thursday at around 10 p.m. CT in the area of 15th Street and Avenue N South.

The 29-year-old man told police that when he confronted the two people inside his vehicle, he was stabbed in the back and head.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two suspects are indigenous, between the ages of 20 and 25, approximately six-feet and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.