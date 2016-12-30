Crime
Man suffers head wound in Saskatoon machete attack

A man is recovering after he suffered a head wound during a machete attack in Saskatoon.

Police said they went to an apartment in the 1000-block of Matheson Drive on Friday at around 12:30 a.m. CT after receiving a call that someone had been struck with a machete.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man bleeding from his head.

He was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said they have few details to go on at this time, including a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

