Texting while driving ends in rollover: Saskatoon police

Police have charged a man for texting while driving following a rollover in Saskatoon.

The rollover happened Thursday at around 4:30 a.m. CT at 22nd Street and Fairmont Drive when a car struck a concrete barrier and rolled on its roof.

READ MORE: New Saskatchewan impaired driving and distracted driving laws in effect Jan. 1

The driver, an 18-year-old man, and a teen boy were not hurt.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Saskatoon police said an examination of the driver’s smart phone showed that he was texting at the time of the collision.