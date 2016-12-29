Canada
December 29, 2016 12:12 pm

Texting while driving ends in rollover: Saskatoon police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say a driver was texting when he hit a barrier at 22nd Street and Fairmont Drive causing the car to roll on its roof.

File / Global News
A A

Police have charged a man for texting while driving following a rollover in Saskatoon.

The rollover happened Thursday at around 4:30 a.m. CT at 22nd Street and Fairmont Drive when a car struck a concrete barrier and rolled on its roof.

READ MORE: New Saskatchewan impaired driving and distracted driving laws in effect Jan. 1

The driver, an 18-year-old man, and a teen boy were not hurt.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Saskatoon police said an examination of the driver’s smart phone showed that he was texting at the time of the collision.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
22nd Street
Fairmont Drive
Rollover
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
texting
Texting While Driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News