New Saskatchewan impaired driving and distracted driving laws in effect Jan. 1

New laws taking effect in Saskatchewan on Jan. 1, 2017 aim to get tougher on impaired driving and drivers using cell phones.

Tougher laws were passed earlier this year as the government looks for ways to deal with province’s high drunk driving rate.

READ MORE: Drunk driving charges are the highest in Saskatchewan

Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said the new laws reinforce why drinking and driving is the wrong choice.

“Tougher consequences around vehicle seizures, licence suspensions and mandatory ignition interlock drive home the point that you risk not only your life but the lives of everyone else on the road when you choose to drive impaired,” Hargrave said in a statement.

“Make a New Year’s resolution to plan a sober ride – every time – so you and others get home safely.”

READ MORE: Wasted: The culture of drinking and driving in Saskatchewan

Experienced drivers charged for the first time with a blood alcohol (BAC) level over .04 will have their vehicle seized for three days.

For drivers 21 years of age or younger, and all new drivers, there will be zero tolerance.

“If you’re 21 or under or a new driver, remember that zero tolerance means you can’t consume any alcohol or drugs before driving,” Hargrave said.

READ MORE: One-fifth of Sask. residents approve drinking and driving over short distances: Mainstreet poll

The province is also toughening its ignition interlock program. Starting Jan. 1, ignition locks will be mandatory for all drivers who have a BAC of .16 or greater or refuse to provide a breath sample.

For a first offence, the mandatory ignition lock will be required for two years. A second offence will require the use of a ignition lock for five years and one will be required for 10 years for a third or subsequent offence.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatchewan continues to lead country in impaired driving

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada reported that Saskatchewan had the highest impaired driving rate among the provinces in 2015.

There were nearly 1,200 impaired driving collisions in Saskatchewan during 2015, killing 54 people and injuring 580 others.

The government is also toughening distracted driving laws.

READ MORE: Defining distracted driving in Saskatchewan

Holding, using, viewing or manipulating a cell phone while driving will be prohibited starting Jan. 1.

Experienced drivers can use hand-free devices provided the cell phone can be accessed with one touch of a button or by using voice commands.

New drivers are prohibited from using hands-free devices.