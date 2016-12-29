Three sent to Saskatoon hospital after car hits sign post on 22nd Street

Three people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Saskatoon.

The crash happened Thursday at around 5:45 a.m. CT in the 600-block of 22nd Street West when a car hit a sign post.

READ MORE: SUV driver dead after rollover on Saskatchewan Highway 42

Firefighters had to use hydraulic spreading tools to remove the driver and two passengers.

They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Saskatoon police said traffic restrictions are in place and the westbound lanes of 22nd Street are closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.