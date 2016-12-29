Canada
December 29, 2016 8:58 am
Updated: December 29, 2016 9:08 am

Three sent to Saskatoon hospital after car hits sign post on 22nd Street

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Three people have been sent to a Saskatoon hospital with unknown injuries after a car hit a sign post on 22nd Street West.

Supplied / Saskatoon Fire Department
A A

Three people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Saskatoon.

The crash happened Thursday at around 5:45 a.m. CT in the 600-block of 22nd Street West when a car hit a sign post.

READ MORE: SUV driver dead after rollover on Saskatchewan Highway 42

Firefighters had to use hydraulic spreading tools to remove the driver and two passengers.

They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Saskatoon police said traffic restrictions are in place and the westbound lanes of 22nd Street are closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
22nd Street
22nd Street West
Collision
Crash
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News