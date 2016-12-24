SUV driver dead after rollover on Saskatchewan Highway 42

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 34-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday between Marquis and Keeler.

At 1:25 a.m. CT, emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 42.

Investigators said a westbound SUV driven by the man crossed the centre line, entered the south ditch and rolled.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time but he was from the Keeler district.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist has completed a scene examination on Highway 42.

The cause of the rollover is still under investigation.