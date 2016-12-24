Canada
December 24, 2016 2:11 pm

SUV driver dead after rollover on Saskatchewan Highway 42

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for the cause of a fatal rollover that took place on Highway 42 early Saturday morning.

Google Maps
A A

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 34-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday between Marquis and Keeler.

At 1:25 a.m. CT, emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 42.

Investigators said a westbound SUV driven by the man crossed the centre line, entered the south ditch and rolled.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time but he was from the Keeler district.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist has completed a scene examination on Highway 42.

The cause of the rollover is still under investigation.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas Eve
Fatal Crash
Highway 42
Keeler
Marquis
Rollover
Sask RCMP
SUV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News