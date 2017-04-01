Moose Jaw police charge woman with DUI after several vehicles were crashed into

Moose Jaw police have charged a woman with impaired driving and for driving while blood alcohol is over the legal limit.

It happened at around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. A vehicle was travelling east in the 400 block of Home St. W.

Five vehicles were crashed into, police said, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Fire crews were at the scene to clean up fluid spills.

Police said the woman driving the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene. She gave breath samples and police arrested her for impaired driving.

A court appearance is being scheduled for a later date.