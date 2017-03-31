WestJet employee with measles potentially exposed passengers on 7 flights to illness

A WestJet employee who flew on a series of seven flights has been diagnosed with the measles virus, and potentially exposed passengers to the illness.
The airline has started to contact travellers who may have been exposed.
The WestJet crew member was on the following flights:
Measles is a highly contagious disease and can spread very easily, particularly to those who are not immune or are vulnerable, warns Toronto Public Health.
It can spread through direct contact, through the air via a cough or sneeze, or by way of contact with shared objects and surfaces.
Anyone who has not had two doses of the vaccine or has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection. Infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems can become very ill with measles.
— More to come.
