WestJet employee with measles potentially exposed passengers on 7 flights to illness

A WestJet employee who flew on a series of seven flights has been diagnosed with the measles virus, and potentially exposed passengers to the illness.

The airline has started to contact travellers who may have been exposed.

The WestJet crew member was on the following flights:

March 22 – WS450 Abbotsford to Calgary

March 22 – WS610 Calgary to Ottawa

March 22 – WS369 Ottawa to Toronto

March 23 – WS590 Toronto to Montreal

March 24 – WS581 Montreal to Toronto

March 24 – WS2668 Toronto to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

March 24 – WS2669 Providenciales, Turks and Caicos to Toronto

Measles is a highly contagious disease and can spread very easily, particularly to those who are not immune or are vulnerable, warns Toronto Public Health.

It can spread through direct contact, through the air via a cough or sneeze, or by way of contact with shared objects and surfaces.

Anyone who has not had two doses of the vaccine or has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection. Infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems can become very ill with measles.

