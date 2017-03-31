Health
March 31, 2017
Updated: March 31, 2017 10:44 am

Measles warning issued for travellers on WestJet from Abbotsford to Calgary

A health warning has been issued for anyone who may have flown out of Abbotsford in the last few weeks.

Officials say on March 22, a person with measles was travelling on WestJet flight number 450, between Abbotsford and Calgary.

The flight departed Abbotsford at 5:49 a.m. and arrived in Calgary at 7:50 a.m.

Officials are asking anyone who was on the flight to contact their doctor if they develop any cold-like symptoms.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread easily.

Those who have not had two doses of a measles vaccine or have not had measles in the past are at risk, especially infants under the age of one, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

