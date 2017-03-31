Measles warning issued for travellers on WestJet from Abbotsford to Calgary
A health warning has been issued for anyone who may have flown out of Abbotsford in the last few weeks.
Officials say on March 22, a person with measles was travelling on WestJet flight number 450, between Abbotsford and Calgary.
The flight departed Abbotsford at 5:49 a.m. and arrived in Calgary at 7:50 a.m.
Officials are asking anyone who was on the flight to contact their doctor if they develop any cold-like symptoms.
READ MORE: Toronto Public Health investigating 3 confirmed cases of measles, 1 case at TDSB school
Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread easily.
Those who have not had two doses of a measles vaccine or have not had measles in the past are at risk, especially infants under the age of one, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.