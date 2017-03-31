Police investigate southwest Calgary stabbing
Calgary police have one person in custody following a stabbing in the city’s southwest on Friday.
Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of 26 Street S.W. around 2:15 a.m.
When they arrived, emergency crews found one person suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators are working to determine the motivation behind the attack but said it’s believed to be domestic in nature.
Police said the person taken into custody is cooperating with investigators.
