How much do you know about curling? Take our curling trivia quiz!

The Ford World Men’s Curling Championship kicks off Saturday in Edmonton. The international tournament will see the best male curlers in the world vie for one the most prestigious curling titles.

As the world curling community focuses on Alberta’s capital, Edmontonians are hearing a few familiar phrases like “meet me in the patch.”

Do you know what the patch is? Do you know what the button is?

Take our skill-testing quiz below to see how much you know about the sport of curling. The results show the most popular answers and the correct answers are posted at the bottom.

How did you do? Check the answers below, then share your results with us on Twitter or Facebook. Include the link to this story, your quiz results and the hashtag #OurYEGatNight for your chance to win a limited edition Global News World Men’s Curling Championship collector’s pin.

No peeking!

ANSWERS:

1) Which country has won the most world curling championships (men and women combined)? Canada

2) What country is the international governing body for curling located? Scotland

3) What is the name of a curling tournament? Bonspiel

4) What is the patch? The area with the beer gardens and bands

5) How long is the curling sheet at the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship from back board to back board? 150 feet

6) How much do the stones weigh at the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship? 44 lbs

7) What is the purpose of sweeping? To gently warm the ice surface

8) What line must a rock pass to be considered in play? Hog Line

9) How many players are on the ice for a match at the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship? 8

10) The teams rock closest to the _____, wins a point at the end. Pin

11) Is it possible for a curling team to concede the match before the 10th end? Yes

12) If a team accidentally touches a rock in play, that team has committed which rule infraction? Burning the rock

13) The best player on a team is called: Skip

14) Each team is aiming to get its stones closest to the centre of the target area. What is the target area called? The House

15) What is it called when you have the last shot in a segment of a game? The Hammer