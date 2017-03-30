Brooks and Dunn announce Calgary concert during 2017 Stampede

Country music duo Brooks and Dunn are set to perform in Calgary during the 2017 Stampede.

Kix Brooks‎ and ‎Ronnie Dunn will play at the Saddledome on Thursday, July 13 as part of the Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

Together, Brooks‎ and ‎ Dunn have sold a total of 30 million albums and collected more than 80 industry awards, including 20 CMA trophies and two Grammys.

Brooks and Dunn announced their retirement in 2009.

The July 13 performance at the Calgary Stampede will mark their first return to Canada following their 2010 farewell tour.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.

WATCH: Brooks and Dunn – My Maria