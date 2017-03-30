Traffic
March 30, 2017 1:30 am
Updated: March 30, 2017 1:51 am

3 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Caledonia, Ont.

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The OPP are investigating after three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia, Ont. Wednesday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Three people have died after two vehicles crashed head-on in Caledonia, Ont. Wednesday evening, the OPP said.

The crash occurred on Highway 6 between Fourth and Fifth Lines after 9 p.m.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said multiple patients were taken to hospital. Officials didn’t release details on the victims or the nature of the patients’ injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Ornge air ambulance was called to respond to the crash at around 9:40 p.m. A helicopter was dispatched to a hospital in Hagersville, Ont., southwest of the collision scene, but a spokesman told Global News in an email that the crew was later called off without transporting any patients.

In an email to Global News, Haldimand County Emergency Services referred questions about the crash to the OPP.

With files from Jeremy Cohn

