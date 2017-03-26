Crime
March 26, 2017 9:36 am

Spanish drug dealers caught using fake bananas to transport cocaine

By Staff The Associated Press

Chiquita bananas

(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
A A

MADRID – Spanish police have arrested two men for allegedly transporting large quantities of cocaine inside fake bananas.

Spain’s civil guard made the arrests Sunday after an investigation was started in November when agents discovered the drugs in a shipment of bananas.

Among the real bananas, police found 57 fake bananas made of resin that were stuffed with seven kilograms of cocaine. Another 10 kilograms of cocaine were hidden inside the flaps of the cardboard boxes that carried the fruit.

READ MORE: HMCS Saskatoon seizes 660 kilograms of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

The police bust took place in the coastal cities of Valencia and Malaga.

The two men charged with trafficking drugs and belonging to a criminal organization are Spanish. Police say they are investigating a third man, who is Italian.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cocaine
cocaine in fake bananas
fake bananas
Spain
spain drug bust

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News