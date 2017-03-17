HMCS Saskatoon seizes 660 kilograms of cocaine

Crew on the HMCS Saskatoon seized roughly 660 kilograms of cocaine in international waters off the coast of Central America.

The Kingston-class vessel, which is taking part in Operation Caribbe, made the bust on March 12 with the help of the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

HMCS Saskatoon intercepted a suspicious ship in the eastern Pacific Ocean that had been spotted by a maritime patrol aircraft.

The panga-style vessel, an open outboard motored boat, was boarded and three people were taken into custody by members of the USCG.

Crew members then recovered 33 bales of cocaine from the boat and what had been tossed overboard.

“I am extremely pleased to see that the great training the crew has received in recent months came together for a successful interdiction in support of regional stability,” Lt.Cmdr. Todd Bacon, commanding officer of the HMCS Saskatoon, said in a statement.

Operation Caribbe is a multinational campaign targeting drug trafficking by criminal organizations in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

