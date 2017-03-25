Friends, family pay respects at funeral for slain Ontario chiropractor

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to pay their final respects to Dr. Ferdinand Mejilla, the 50-year-old chiropractor shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Burlington, Ont.

Dr. Johanna Carlo went to school with Mejilla more than 25 years ago at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa and described the chiropractor as a “great guy.”

“He lights up the room,” she said.

“He would do anything for anyone. [He was] here to help and [was] always part of a cause. [He] loved to mentor people.”

Mejillia was killed on March 16 in his Burlington chiropractic clinic at 195 Plains Road East.

Halton Regional Police said the suspect in the shooting, 44-year-old David Williamson, was the husband of a clinic employee and a one-time patient of Mejilla’s.

Williamson suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound and died in hospital on Monday.

Inside the Mississauga church, the pews were filled with family and friends.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful service,” Carlo said.

“The room was filled with love [and] a lot of gratitude. Everyone feels really blessed that we had the time we did with him.”

Mejila was the father of five children and an online fundraising campaign has been launched to raise funds for his kids.

