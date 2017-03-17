Crime
Ontario chiropractor killed in Burlington clinic shooting, suspect in critical condition

Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla, 50, has been identified by police as the fatal shooting victim in Burlington, Ont. on March 16, 2017.

An Ontario chiropractor has died and a suspect remains in hospital in critical condition following a double shooting in Burlington.

Halton Police confirmed on Friday 50-year-old Dr. Ferdinand Mejilla was fatally shot at his chiropractic clinic at 195 Plains Road East just after noon on Thursday.

Police said a 44-year-old male suspect, identified as David Williamson, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said he was a “one-time” patient of Dr. Mejilla.

Police said no further suspects are being sought and there was no threat to public safety following the shooting.

Authorities said Dr. Mejilla leaves behind five children and that his family has requested privacy.

Anyone with any further information on the case is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

