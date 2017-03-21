Fundraiser launched for slain Ontario chiropractor who left 5 kids behind

When Dr. Paul Groulx first met Dr. Fred Mejilla, the 50-year-old chiropractor tragically shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Burlington, Ont. last week, he admits he was a bit cynical of him and his treatment methods.

“Despite my cynicism, and I’ll say — I was rude with him — he was very warm and he was able to answer my questions,” he said.

Little did he know that fateful meeting more than 20 years ago would later lead him to leave his job as a paramedic in Mississauga and inspire him to become a chiropractor himself.

“He took the time to handle somebody like me and we became fast friends and the short version of that is — he’s the reason I became a chiropractor,” Groulx said.

“Not only because of the clinical results, but just the kind of person he was and what I could see, what I was observing in his office — it was like nothing I’d ever seen before.”

Halton Regional Police said the suspect in the March 16 shooting, the husband of a clinic employee and a one-time patient of Mejilla’s identified as 44-year-old David Williamson, suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Williamson died in hospital Monday and investigators said they were not looking for any other suspects and there was no threat to public safety following the shooting.

Police have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting and said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

“It’s incomprehensible. What is left in the wake of this. I can’t even wrap my brain around it,” Groulx said. “The family is just decimated.”

Groulx said he and others are at a complete loss as to why the shooting occurred and why their friend and colleague was taken from them so suddenly.

“I have no idea, honestly. There are the obvious speculations but I’m speechless,” he said, adding he spoke with another employee at the clinic who said she saw nothing that would indicate a motive for the killing.

“Who knows? People jump to the same speculation right away but also you’ve got to consider that he wasn’t the target. He might have been, but we don’t know, we just don’t know.”

A blog post written by Mejilla prior to his death said he had a passion for healthy living and “wanted to help people feel and be at their best.” He added that one of his “greatest joys” was seeing his patients’ quality of life improve from his treatment.

“He was just very authentic. … What you saw with Fred is what you got. There was no show with him,” Groulx said, adding Mejilla was originally from Newfoundland and settled in Oakville, Ont. with his family.

“You couldn’t help but like Fred and you just wanted to be around him. That is very hard to put words to but that really is what he was like. We were friends for more than 20 years and that’s just the kind of guy he was.”

According to the College of Chiropractors of Ontario, Dr. Mejilla was in good standing and had no disciplinary proceedings, suspensions or negligence and malpractice findings to his name.

A visitation for Mejilla has been set for Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 3164 Ninth Line in Oakville, Ont. and a memorial service will take place at the Merciful Redeemer Parish at 2775 Erin Centre Blvd. in Mississauga Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The burial will then follow the service at the nearby Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

An online fundraising campaign launched by Groulx has reached more than $5,000 of a $50,000 goal to provide for Mejilla’s five children.

“Right now all of the focus is on just keeping a shelter over his family — all of their income has dried up,” he said.

“I hope it continues to rise and reach the goal and help their family through a few months anyway until things get settled.”

Groulx said Mejilla was a successful chiropractor, but like many people went through a financial “rough patch” with his business several years ago.

“Even when business wasn’t great he still had his family as number one. Even if things weren’t great, he was still generous,” he said, adding the family is in desperate need of financial help.

“If you couldn’t afford care, he wouldn’t turn you away. He just wanted to serve people. That’s why there are so many stories about him, because that’s just who he was.”