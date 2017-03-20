Suspect in fatal double shooting at Burlington clinic dies in hospital: police

Halton Regional Police confirm a 44-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a chiropractor in his clinic in Burlington, Ont., last week and turning the gun on himself has died in hospital.

Dr. Ferdinand Mejilla, 50, was shot and killed at the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic at 195 Plains Rd. E. just after noon on Thursday.

Police said the suspect, a former patient identified as David Williamson, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the incident.

Halton police Sgt. Barry Malciw told Global News on Monday no further information will be released on this case.

Authorities said in a media release last week that Mejilla was a father of five and that his family had requested privacy.