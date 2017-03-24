Crime
March 24, 2017

High-risk sex offender set to be released in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Winnipeg police say Winston George Thomas is a high-risk to re-offend.

Winnipeg Police Service
WINNIPEG – Police are warning people about the release of a high-risk sex offender Friday.

Winston George Thomas, 39, is a convicted sex offender who police say is considered a “high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent” way against women and girls.

Thomas is set to be released from the Headingley Correctional Centre after spending 18 months behind bars for assaulting a peace officer.

Police say Thomas has a history of violent and sexual offenses. He has had treatment in the past, but police warn he’s still a high risk to re-offend.

Since 2003 Thomas has been convicted of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl, sexual assault against a woman and for breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Police describe Thomas as 5’5” tall, 234 pounds, with a scar on the left side of his face and a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

