 Fort Saskatchewan Highway 15 bridge expansion planning work begins

Further details on plans to twin the Highway 15 bridge were released Thursday, after the project was first announced in last week’s provincial budget.

The twinning project involves construction of a second bridge crossing the North Saskatchewan River at the southern entrance of Fort Saskatchewan, and expanding the remaining two-lane section of Highway 15 towards Edmonton.

The bridge and road are part of a busy commuter route, and the expansion of the single-lane bridge is needed to improve safety and alleviate congestion.

Big traffic snarls have been known to happen when accidents cause delays or closures on the bridge. Global Edmonton traffic reporter Daintre Christensen said she sees regular traffic backups on the road just from high traffic volume during the morning and afternoon commutes.

“Whether you’re moving materials to the work site, products to market, or kids to a hockey game, it takes a lot of time — more than it should,” Premier Rachel Notley said.

“Family time should be at home and not stuck on a bridge.”

The province said the expansion will also support economic development by access to Sturgeon County’s Industrial Heartland area. The massive area, which is home to about 40 oil, gas, petrochemical and advanced manufacturing companies, will see two new multi-billion dollar petrochemical facilities constructed in the next few years.

“A safe, high-functioning transportation network is critical to keep this economic region thriving and to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur said.

“We appreciate the province recognizing the value of investing in this infrastructure that keeps Albertans productive and industry economically sound.”

The cost for the project is expected to $200 to $300 million. Design work will begin this year. The province aims to begin construction in 2019 and expects it will take three years to complete. More details on the timeline will be released one the design process is complete, the province said.