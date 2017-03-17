Alberta Budget 2017: Funding for Fort Saskatchewan bridge twinning

The Alberta NDP’s 2017 budget included some big news for one of Edmonton’s bedroom communities. The province announced funding for the twinning of the Highway 15 bridge near Fort Saskatchewan.

More than 24,000 vehicles cross the 59-year-old bridge daily, leading to serious congestion and safety concerns.

Fort Saskatchewan’s mayor says twinning the bridge will improve economic productivity and ease residents’ commutes.

“We are the gateway to Alberta’s industrial heartland,” Gale Katchur said. “Definitely it is a need for our community and the region.”

She thanked area MLA Jessica Littlewood for her work advocating for the funds.

“This bridge and the solution for the area is something that is a long time coming,” Littlewood said. “It’s been 40 years that we’ve been waiting for a solution for the transportation needs for the people and for industry. This is going to be something that will safe lives and grow the economy at the same time.”

It’s not clear how much money has been earmarked for the project, if the money is for construction or planning, or what the timeline will be.