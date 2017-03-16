Politics
March 16, 2017 5:37 pm
Updated: March 16, 2017 5:47 pm

Alberta budget 2017: Winners and losers

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Alta.

Karen Bartko, Global News
A A

The Alberta government tabled its 2017-18 budget Thursday. Here are some of the winners and losers:

FULL COVERAGE: 2017 Alberta budget

Winners

Story continues below

Grade School Students and their parents — The budget will increase funding to match enrolment, build 10 new schools and upgrade or replace another 16. Schools fees paid by parents are also being cut by $54 million.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2017: What’s in it for families?

Post-Secondary Students — The government will extend a tuition freeze for a third year. There is also a two per cent hike to operating grants for institutions.

Patients and Seniors — There’s money in the budget to build a new hospital in Edmonton, a continuing care centre in Calgary and build or upgrade care facilities provincewide.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2017 promises new hospital for Edmonton, more Calgary long-term care, nothing for Red Deer hospital

The eco–conscious — Over the next three years, the province will reinvest $5.4 billion from the carbon tax into everything from free energy efficient light bulbs to rapid-transit projects.

Smokers and drinkers — The budget doesn’t contain any new hikes to cigarettes or liquor.

Losers

Corporations — Corporate profits were hit hard in 2015 and 2016 and the budget forecasts it will take another five years to recover.

Future Taxpayers — Even if oil prices rebound as expected, Alberta’s debt will be $71 billion by decade’s end with interest payments over $2 billion a year.

Current taxpayers — The budget contains no new tax cuts.

Natural gas prices — Prices are expected to remain weak due mainly to increasing production of US shale gas.

Fiscal hawks — The $10.3-billion deficit budget doesn’t heed the call of critics who wanted the NDP to rein in spending.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2017 Alberta budget
Alberta Budget
Alberta budget 2017
Alberta economy
Alberta Legislature
Alberta NDP
Alberta politics
Budget Calgary
Budget Edmonton
Joe Ceci

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News