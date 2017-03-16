How Global News is covering Alberta Budget 2017

Finance Minister Joe Ceci is set to table the 2017 Alberta Budget on Thursday, which will include the government’s fiscal and capital plans and the outlook for the province’s economy.

While Alberta’s economy is on the road to recovery, the government said in late February there’s no change to the projected $10.8-billion deficit this year.

READ MORE: Alberta budget expected to include funding for 10 new schools

Global News will have extensive coverage of the budget online and on-air Thursday. Here is how we plan to cover Alberta Budget 2017:

Watch live online

Ceci will stand in the legislature to deliver the budget shortly after 3 p.m. MT Thursday. His speech will be streamed live online in this story page.

As soon as the budget is tabled, we will post a video on our Global Facebook pages outlining the highlights.

READ MORE: Alberta government announces more than $5.6M in funding for affordable housing planning

Short videos with what you need to know about how the budget affects jobs and families will also be posted on our Facebook pages shortly after the budget is tabled.

Raw video of Ceci’s speech and reaction to the budget from opposition parties, municipal leaders and special interest groups will be published online as soon as it is available.

Team coverage

Global News will have 10 staff members from Edmonton and Calgary covering the provincial budget this year. Our coverage will be led by provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon.

Family Matters reporter Laurel Gregory will break down how the budget will affect families. Health Matters reporter Heather Yourex-West will explain the impact on health care for Albertans. Stories will also be published outlining how the budget specifically affects Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.

Experts weigh in

Global News at 5 Edmonton will have an interview with Scott Hennig of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton will interview the finance minister live at around 6:15 p.m.

Global News at 5 Calgary and Global News Hour at 6 Calgary will have interviews with an expert panel, made up of News Talk 770’s Danielle Smith and Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt. The pair will provide insight and analysis on the budget.

These interviews will also be available after they air on our Facebook pages and website.