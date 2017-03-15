Alberta government announces more than $5.6M in funding for affordable housing planning

The Alberta government announced planning funds Wednesday for 14 affordable housing projects throughout the province. The announcement totals just over $5.6 million.

The NPD said it plans to build or renew more than 6,000 affordable housing units over the next five years.

“I’m pleased to see this government move forward on housing projects that are much needed in the community,” Capital Region Housing CAO Greg Dewling said. “The demand for affordable housing has skyrocketed in the past few years.”

Of the 14 projects, five are in Edmonton and four are in Calgary.

The Seniors and Housing ministry says the planning dollars will assist the organizations in proceeding to the permit development stage, and includes funding for scope and cost definition and feasibility studies.

Although the planning funds have been approved, that doesn’t mean they are guaranteed to move on to the construction phase. There are currently more than 40 housing projects in the works across Alberta.

The announcement is part of the Alberta Job’s Plan, part of the government’s 2016 budget.

“Previous governments’ underfunding left a significant wait list for affordable housing and seniors’ lodges—it’s unacceptable,” Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson said in a news release. “That’s why our government is working to make life better by building new housing so Albertans have a safe and affordable place to call home.”

