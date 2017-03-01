Alberta NDP to table 2017 budget on March 16

The Alberta government will table its 2017 budget in just over two weeks on March 16.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci will introduce the latest provincial budget, which will include the government’s fiscal and capital plans and the outlook for Alberta’s economy.

“In a tough economy, Albertans are looking to their government to help make their lives better, by focusing on jobs, affordability and protecting the services families count on,” Ceci said. “From the beginning, that’s been our focus and Budget 2017 will continue to put Alberta families first.”

Alberta’s fiscal outlook for this year improved a tiny bit in recent months, but is still billions of dollars in the red.

The deficit is projected to be about $10.8 billion.

Ceci said there are signs that an economy bludgeoned by low and oil gas prices is stabilizing.