Alberta finance minister says budget will continue front-line spending

EDMONTON – Finance Minister Joe Ceci says Thursday’s budget will continue to focus on spending for front-line services, but will also show how Alberta is working to reduce costs and lower the deficit.

Ceci says while the economy shows signs of rebounding, Albertans still need help, and he says that makes a deficit budget inevitable.

Low oil prices have taken billions out of Alberta’s bottom line in recent years.

This year, Alberta is on track to run a $10.8-billion deficit to pay for capital costs and operating expenses.

Ceci made the comments at a traditional pre-budget photo-op where the finance minister presents new shoes to wear on budget day.

This year, Ceci instead presented a new pair of soccer cleats to a youngster to symbolize Alberta’s commitment to families.