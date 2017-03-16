Alberta Budget 2017: What’s in it for Calgary and Lethbridge?

Finance Minister Joe Ceci tabled the 2017 Alberta Budget Thursday afternoon, which comes with a $10.3-billion deficit.

So what’s in it for Calgary and Lethbridge? Here’s a snapshot.

New schools

The 2017 budget includes $500 million in funding for 24 new and modernized schools across the province, five of which will be built in Calgary and four of which will be built in Edmonton. There are also funds for design work on a fifth new school in Edmonton.

The government said full details will be released in the coming weeks but added these projects are on top of the 200 already underway in Alberta.

New long-term care facility

A new 200-bed long-term care facility will be built in the Bridgeland neighbourhood. The government has allocated $131 million over four years for the project, which is meant for people with complex care needs such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Calgary Cancer Centre

While previously promised, the budget includes nearly $1.2 billion for Calgary’s new cancer centre. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin later this year at the Foothills Medical Centre. The cancer centre is set to open in 2024.

Renovations to University of Calgary’s MacKimmie Complex

Over the next four years, the University of Calgary’s MacKimmie Complex will receive $270 million for design and redevelopment planning, and for renovations. The redevelopment will support future growth in the nursing and social work faculties.

Road projects

While no dollar figure was announced, Ceci outlined plans to partner with the City of Calgary “to make sure Deerfoot Tail is able to accommodate new and growing communities in the south.

The province will move forward on plans with the federal government on the construction of Airport Trail.

A new interchange will also be built in the city’s southeast, at 212 Avenue. The government said the cost and details of the project are still to come.

Affordable housing

On Wednesday, the province announced it will spend $5.6 million to plan for 14 affordable housing projects throughout the province. Budget 2017 stated 24 units of supportive housing will be built in Calgary for people struggling with substance abuse.

Post-secondary tuition freeze

For the third year in a row, the government said it will freeze tuition for post-secondary students across Alberta.

Alberta’s Provincial Operations Centre

The hub for emergency management during the Fort McMurray wildfire last May, the Provincial Operations Centre in Edmonton will receive $125 million for modernization. The centre is responsible for coordinating the initial response and maintaining support for responses to natural and human-caused disaster.

ALERT

Budget 2017 outlines $19.1 million for the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

What’s in the budget for Lethbridge?

New school

Budget 2017 allocated $2 million towards the design of a new school in south Lethbridge.

Cavendish Farms expansion

The government outlined $7 million in Municipal and Irrigation Infrastructure Support funding to facilitate the expansion at Cavendish Farms.

Affordable housing

On Wednesday, the province announced it will spend $5.6 million to plan for 14 affordable housing projects throughout the province. Budget 2017 outlines $3.5 million over four years to the London Road Gateway Regeneration to build affordable housing units.

Public library services

The government has committed to continue funding support for public library access for Indigenous communities in Lethbridge. The budget outlines $700,000 for these efforts.

University of Lethbridge Destination Project

The University of Lethbridge Destination Project, a new science and academic building, will receive $123 million over the next three years.

Lethbridge College

$10 million in funding has been allocated for the Trades and Technology Renewal and Innovation Project, which will provide space for approximately 880 new students.

MSI Funding

This year, municipalities will receive just over $1.2 billion under the Municipal Sustainability Initiative with $21 million going to Lethbridge.

