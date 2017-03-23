Blogger Sunday Omony retracts racial profiling allegation against Calgary cop

Sunday Omony has retracted an allegation of racial profiling that she made against a member of the Calgary Police Service last month.

“I have since had the opportunity to meet with the Calgary Police Service which afforded me the opportunity to hear and see a different perspective,” Omony wrote in a social post on Mar. 22.

READ MORE: Racism allegation levelled against Calgary cop provokes Facebook response from chief

The retraction comes in response to a social media post Omony made on Feb. 23.

In it, Omony claimed she was interrogated non-stop by a police officer during a traffic stop. She also wrote that her car was unfairly seized.

WATCH: Black History Month: Sunday Omony

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you’re innocent. Some officers are on a power trip and will use their power to exploit people and take advantage of them to push their own personal agenda,” Omony wrote on Feb. 23.

“I was a victim of police harassment and set up. This officer hated me so much for no reason. His anger towards me was sad to witness. I feel sorry for his next target.”

Chief Roger Chaffin took to Facebook on Mar. 3 to defend the police officer.

“I have had the opportunity to view In Car Digital Video of the incident in its entirety. These allegations are categorically untrue,” he wrote.

At the time, Chaffin said numerous attempts were made to contact Omony, including via phone, email, social media and registered mail, but the service didn’t receive a response.

However, on Wednesday Omony wrote that she met with the CPS Professional Standards Section and had “an insightful conversation.”

“I was able to see another view. I also learned more about the rights of citizens and police.”

Omony describes herself as a Ugandan-Canadian model, blogger, humanitarian and TV host.

Her blogs have appeared on The Huffington Post.