Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea elected to Canadian Football Hall Of Fame

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea will be honoured with an induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the CFL announced Wednesday. It comes after 16 CFL seasons and 271 CFL games as a player. O’Shea won three Grey Cups before retiring following the 2008 season.

He started his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1993 and stayed there for three seasons before getting a tryout with the NFL’s Detroit Lions. He returned to the CFL later in 1996, joining the Toronto Argonauts, where he played until 1999. He returned to Hamilton for one season before wrapping up his CFL career with the Argos. His 271 game total is more than any other linebacker in CFL history.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to congratulate Mike on an honour that was both expected and extremely well deserved,” said Blue Bombers President & CEO Wade Miller in a statement. “Mike has carried himself like a hall of famer from the moment he entered this league and continues to do so now as a head coach of the Blue Bombers.”

RELATED: Blue Bombers’ Matt Nichols looking forward to camp as the starting quarterback

Throughout his career, O’Shea compiled an impressive list of statistics, including his 1,151 defensive tackles, ranking him #2 all-time. Overall, he made 1,320 tackes, which equates to almost five defensive stops per game. He was the CFL’s rookie of the year in 1993 and was chosen as the Most Outstanding Canadian in 1999.

Also voted into the class of 2017 in the players category was former Bombers receiver Geroy Simon, running back Kelvin Anderson, and quarterback Anthony Calvillo. Longtime Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Brian Towriss and Stan Schwartz will be inducted in the builders category.

O’Shea became the club’s 30th head coach in club history in December of 2013, and will continue in that role in 2017.